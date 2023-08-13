Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Articles
Advertisement
Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed
The Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw took place on Monday evening live on 10 Play
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 5 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 5 of the Australia Cup
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 4 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 3 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 2 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Review
Catch up with all the action from Match Day 1 of the Australia Cup Round of 32
Australia Cup 2023: Playoffs Wrap
Catch up with the two end-to-end Australia Cup Playoffs that took place earlier this week