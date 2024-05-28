Australia Cup

Relive the Australia Cup 2023

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup 2023 on 10 Play

Catch up with all the best moments from the Australia Cup 2023 with highlights and full match replays from the playoffs and the Round of 32 onwards available to stream on 10 Play.

 Date Times (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
28 Jun 1900-1930 Australia Cup - Round of 32 Draw - - Watch Now
17 Jul 1925-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Play Off Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT Watch Now
18 Jul 1925-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Play Off Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT Watch Now
4 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Broadmeadow Magic FC vs Sydney United 58 FC (MDC) Round of 32 Magic Park, Broadmeadow, NSW Highlights, Full Match
4 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST MetroStars vs Inglewood United FC Round of 32 TK Shutter Reserve, Klemzig, SA Highlights, Full Match
4 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round of 32 AJ Kelly Park, Kippa-Ring, QLD Highlights, Full Match
4 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Mount Druitt Town Rangers FC  vs Canberra Croatia FC Round of 32 Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW Highlights, Full Match
9 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Goulburn Valley Suns FC vs APIA Leichhardt FC (MDC) Round of 32 John McEwen Reserve, Shepparton, VIC Highlights, Full Match
9 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Edgeworth Eagles FC vs Western United Round of 32 Jack McLaughlan Oval, Edgeworth, NSW Highlights, Full Match
9 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Gold Coast Knights FC vs Devonport City Strikers Round of 32 Croatian Sports Centre, Carrara, QLD Highlights, Full Match
9 Aug 2025-2230, kick off 2030 AEST Floreat Athena FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round of 32 Kingsway Reserve, Madeley, WA Highlights, Full Match
10 Aug 1855-2100, kick off 1900 AEST Moreton Bay United FC vs Heidelberg United FC Round of 32 Wolter Park, Albany Creek, QLD Highlights, Full Match
10 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Melbourne Knights FC vs Lions FC Round of 32 Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC Highlights, Full Match
10 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Hellenic Athletic vs Inter Lions FC Round of 32 Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT Highlights, Full Match
13 Aug 1355-1600, kick off 1400 AEST Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Melbourne City Round of 32 Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC Highlights, Full Match
13 Aug 1450-1700, kick off 1500 AEST Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Round of 32 WIN Stadium, Wollongong Highlights, Full Match
14 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Campbelltown City SC vs Macarthur FC (MDC) Round of 32 ServiceFM Stadium Highlights, Full Match
14 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Round of 32 Maitland Sports Ground Highlights, Full Match
14 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Northcote City FC vs Adelaide United Round of 32 John Cain Memorial Park, Thornbury, VIC Highlights, Full Match
14 Aug Australia Cup - Round of 16 Draw - - Watch Now
26 Aug 1350-1600, kick off 1400 AEST Sydney United 58 FC vs Brisbane Roar Round of 16 Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW Highlights, Full Match
27 Aug 1355-1600, kick off 1400 AEST Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Round of 16 Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC Highlights, Full Match
29 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Melbourne Knights FC vs Campbelltown City SC (MDC) Round of 16 Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC Highlights, Full Match
29 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Round of 16 Marconi Stadium, NSW Highlights, Full Match
29 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST MetroStars vs Inter Lions FC Round of 16 TK Shutter Reserve, Klemzig, SA Highlights, Full Match
30 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST APIA Leichhardt FC vs Sydney FC (MDC) Round of 16 Leichhardt Oval Highlights, Full Match
30 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Gold Coast Knights FC vs Western United Round of 16 Croatian Sports Centre, Carrara, QLD Highlights, Full Match
30 Aug 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Heidelberg United FC Round of 16 Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW Highlights, Full Match
30 Aug Australia Cup - Quarter Finals Draw Watch Now
14 Sep 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST MetroStars vs Melbourne City (MDC) Quarter Final TK Shutter Reserve, Klemzig, SA Highlights, Full Match
14 Sep 1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC Quarter Final Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC Highlights, Full Match
16 Sep 1725-1930, kick off 1730 AEST Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Quarter Final Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights, Full Match
17 Sep 1450-1700, kick off 1500 AEST Sydney FC vs Western United Quarter Final Leichhardt Oval Highlights, Full Match
17 Sep Australia Cup - Semi Finals Draw Watch Now
24 Sep 1445-1730, kick off 1500 AEST Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Semi Final AAMI Park Highlights, Full Match
24 Sep 1730-2030, kick off 1800 AEST Melbourne Knights FC vs Brisbane Roar Semi Final Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC Highlights, Full Match
7 Oct 1900-2230, kick off 1945 AEDT Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Final Allianz Stadium Highlights, Full Match
Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed
Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

