Relive the Australia Cup 2023

Catch up with all the best moments from the Australia Cup 2023 with highlights and full match replays from the playoffs and the Round of 32 onwards available to stream on 10 Play.
|Date
|Times (AEST)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|28 Jun
|1900-1930
|Australia Cup - Round of 32 Draw
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|17 Jul
|1925-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
|Play Off
|Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT
|Watch Now
|18 Jul
|1925-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC
|Play Off
|Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT
|Watch Now
|4 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Broadmeadow Magic FC vs Sydney United 58 FC (MDC)
|Round of 32
|Magic Park, Broadmeadow, NSW
|Highlights, Full Match
|4 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|MetroStars vs Inglewood United FC
|Round of 32
|TK Shutter Reserve, Klemzig, SA
|Highlights, Full Match
|4 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Peninsula Power FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round of 32
|AJ Kelly Park, Kippa-Ring, QLD
|Highlights, Full Match
|4 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Mount Druitt Town Rangers FC vs Canberra Croatia FC
|Round of 32
|Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW
|Highlights, Full Match
|9 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Goulburn Valley Suns FC vs APIA Leichhardt FC (MDC)
|Round of 32
|John McEwen Reserve, Shepparton, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|9 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Edgeworth Eagles FC vs Western United
|Round of 32
|Jack McLaughlan Oval, Edgeworth, NSW
|Highlights, Full Match
|9 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Gold Coast Knights FC vs Devonport City Strikers
|Round of 32
|Croatian Sports Centre, Carrara, QLD
|Highlights, Full Match
|9 Aug
|2025-2230, kick off 2030 AEST
|Floreat Athena FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round of 32
|Kingsway Reserve, Madeley, WA
|Highlights, Full Match
|10 Aug
|1855-2100, kick off 1900 AEST
|Moreton Bay United FC vs Heidelberg United FC
|Round of 32
|Wolter Park, Albany Creek, QLD
|Highlights, Full Match
|10 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Melbourne Knights FC vs Lions FC
|Round of 32
|Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|10 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Hellenic Athletic vs Inter Lions FC
|Round of 32
|Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT
|Highlights, Full Match
|13 Aug
|1355-1600, kick off 1400 AEST
|Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Melbourne City
|Round of 32
|Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|13 Aug
|1450-1700, kick off 1500 AEST
|Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round of 32
|WIN Stadium, Wollongong
|Highlights, Full Match
|14 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Campbelltown City SC vs Macarthur FC (MDC)
|Round of 32
|ServiceFM Stadium
|Highlights, Full Match
|14 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
|Round of 32
|Maitland Sports Ground
|Highlights, Full Match
|14 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Northcote City FC vs Adelaide United
|Round of 32
|John Cain Memorial Park, Thornbury, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|14 Aug
|Australia Cup - Round of 16 Draw
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|26 Aug
|1350-1600, kick off 1400 AEST
|Sydney United 58 FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Round of 16
|Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW
|Highlights, Full Match
|27 Aug
|1355-1600, kick off 1400 AEST
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round of 16
|Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|29 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Melbourne Knights FC vs Campbelltown City SC (MDC)
|Round of 16
|Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|29 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
|Round of 16
|Marconi Stadium, NSW
|Highlights, Full Match
|29 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|MetroStars vs Inter Lions FC
|Round of 16
|TK Shutter Reserve, Klemzig, SA
|Highlights, Full Match
|30 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|APIA Leichhardt FC vs Sydney FC (MDC)
|Round of 16
|Leichhardt Oval
|Highlights, Full Match
|30 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Gold Coast Knights FC vs Western United
|Round of 16
|Croatian Sports Centre, Carrara, QLD
|Highlights, Full Match
|30 Aug
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Heidelberg United FC
|Round of 16
|Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW
|Highlights, Full Match
|30 Aug
|Australia Cup - Quarter Finals Draw
|Watch Now
|14 Sep
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|MetroStars vs Melbourne City (MDC)
|Quarter Final
|TK Shutter Reserve, Klemzig, SA
|Highlights, Full Match
|14 Sep
|1925-2130, kick off 1930 AEST
|Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC
|Quarter Final
|Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|16 Sep
|1725-1930, kick off 1730 AEST
|Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Quarter Final
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Highlights, Full Match
|17 Sep
|1450-1700, kick off 1500 AEST
|Sydney FC vs Western United
|Quarter Final
|Leichhardt Oval
|Highlights, Full Match
|17 Sep
|Australia Cup - Semi Finals Draw
|Watch Now
|24 Sep
|1445-1730, kick off 1500 AEST
|Melbourne City vs Sydney FC
|Semi Final
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Full Match
|24 Sep
|1730-2030, kick off 1800 AEST
|Melbourne Knights FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Semi Final
|Knights Stadium, Sunshine North, VIC
|Highlights, Full Match
|7 Oct
|1900-2230, kick off 1945 AEDT
|Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Final
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Full Match