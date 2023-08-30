Australia Cup

Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Final Draw

The Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Final Draw took place on Wednesday evening live on 10 Play

Following big wins to Isuzu UTE A-League Men sides Melbourne City FC and Brisbane Roar FC over the weekend, Western Sydney Wanderers FC joined them in the Quarter Finals with a resounding victory over Adelaide United FC at Marconi Stadium (Bossley Park) on Tuesday evening.

Sydney FC and Western United FC secured their place in the final eight of the 2023 edition of the competition, as they defeated National Premier League (NPL) opposition in APIA Leichhardt FC (Football NSW) and Gold Coast Knights FC (Football QLD) respectively.

Watch: Australia Cup Quarter Final Draw

Australia Cup stalwarts Heidelberg United FC (Football VIC) proved too strong for Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC (Football NSW), they’ll be joined in the Quarter Finals by NPL Victoria counterparts Melbourne Knights FC and MetroStars.

The Quarter Final draw – undertaken by former Central Coast Mariner, Daniel McBreen – has produced four exciting fixtures, headlined by an all-Victorian NPL match up as the Melbourne Knights FC host Heidelberg United FC.

Steven Ugarkovic scored against his former club (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The clash now guarantees a Member Federation club reaching the final four teams of the Australia Cup 2023, after commencing with 775 clubs from across Australia.

In other fixtures, the in-form MetroStars (Football SA) will welcome 2017 Australia Cup Winners, Melbourne City FC, with the NPL SA Champions searching for their first Australia Cup Semi Final appearance.

Sydney FC will play host to Western United FC after both putting in strong showings in the Round of 16.

The Western Sydney Wanderers FC will head north to Brisbane to face the Roar in what shapes as a must-watch clash, with both sides netting five goals in the Round of 16.

The Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Finals will be played over one (1) week in September with the match schedule to be confirmed and announced following consultation with qualified clubs around venue availability.

Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Final Fixtures (listed as they were officially drawn):

Melbourne Knights FC (Football VIC) v Heidelberg United FC (Football VIC)

Melbourne City FC v MetroStars (Football SA) (MetroStars to host)

Sydney FC v Western United FC

Brisbane Roar FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC

