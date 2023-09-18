The Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw took place on Sunday afternoon live on 10 Play’s exclusive coverage of the Cup, following the completion of the Quarter Finals.

Conducted by guest ball-drawer APIA Leichhardt FC (Football NSW) Head Coach and Cup Cult Hero himself, Franco Parisi, the Semi Finals will see Victorian NPL side, Melbourne Knights FC host Brisbane Roar FC, and in an Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clash, Melbourne City FC welcome Sydney FC.

Playing in front of their passionate home supporters at Knights Stadium on Thursday evening (14 September), Melbourne Knights FC claimed their place in the Semi Finals following a dramatic, 3-2, come from behind win over fellow Victorian NPL outfit, Heidelberg United FC.

2022/23 A-League Men Premiers, Melbourne City FC, also secured their place in the Final Four with a 95th minute winner at T.K. Shutter Reserve in Adelaide over South Australian NPL side, MetroStars SC in a thrilling contest which ended 2-1, also on Thursday evening.

On Saturday, 16 September, Brisbane Roar’s impressive pre-season continued under new Head Coach, Ross Aloisi, with the Queensland side defeating Western Sydney Wanderers FC at Brisbane’s Perry Park, 4-2.

And on a very warm Sunday afternoon at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, Steve Corica’s Sydney FC put on a professional performance to secure a 3-0 win against Western United FC.

The 2023 Final will be played on Saturday, 7 October.

Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Fixtures (listed as they were officially drawn): Melbourne Knights FC (Football VIC) v Brisbane Roar FC Melbourne City FC v Sydney FC

