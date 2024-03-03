AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

Central Coast Mariners are now Australia's sole representatives in the AFC Cup after defeating fellow A-League outfit Macarthur FC in the Zonal Final last month.

Their reward for the victory is a two-legged inter-zonal semi final with Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

Australian viewers may recognise some faces from the Odisha side with former Phoenix front man Roy Krishna leading the side while ex-Mariner Cy Goddard will be lining up against his former club.

Odisha have not been in action on the continental stage since December when they beat Bashundhara Kings in their final group stage encounter, leapfrogging their Bangladeshi opponents and qualifying for the next stage at their opponent's expense.

They are currently in the thick of a title race on the domestic front, they sit equal top with Mumbai City with four matches remaining.

However, they will arrive in Gosford after suffering just their third defeat of the campaign over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have bee unstoppable as they made it five wins in a row in all competitions when they knocked off rivals Newcastle Jets in their latest encounter on Saturday.

