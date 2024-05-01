AFC Cup: Final Preview

After a lengthy campaign which has seen Central Coast traverse Asia, the men from Gosford will gear up for the AFC Cup Final against Lebanese club, Al Ahed, on Monday, 6 May (AEST).

Mark Jackon's side booked their ticket to the Final thanks to an aggregate win over Kyrgyz side Abdysh-Ata after overcoming fellow A-League club Macarthur as well as Indian Super League side Odisha FC in the knockout stages.

Al Ahed finished second in their group and required penalties in their first knockout match against Al Kahrabaa to progress to the next round.

A 3-2 aggregate win over Omani outfit Al Nahda saw them secure their place in this weekend's Final.

