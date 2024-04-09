AFC Cup

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesArticles
Back

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

Watch both legs of the Mariners' inter-zonal finals live and free on 10 Play

Central Coast's path to continental glory carries through into April as they prepare for the next stage of the AFC Cup: The Inter-Zonal Final.

Awaiting Mark Jackson's side are a home/away set of fixtures against Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata.

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

The reigning Kyrgyz champions were undefeated throughout the group stages, topping their group with 16 points from their six matches.

Watch the Mariners as they take on the Kyrgyz champions in their AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final live and free on 10 Play

They followed that up with an 8-1 aggregate win over Chinese Taipei side Taichung Futuro to book their upcoming showdown against the Mariners.

Central Coast will travel to the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, for the first leg on Wednesday, 17 April before hosting the return leg a week later on April 24.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see them face their final challenge - the AFC Cup Final.

Watch the Inter-Zonal Final on Wednesday, 17 Apr from 2150 AEST live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Important Links

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review
NEXT STORY

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Advertisement

Related Articles

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi Finals on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

Watch the Mariners' semi final clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night
AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Final
AFC Cup: Zonal Final Preview

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Preview

Watch the all A-League clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night
AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from Macarthur's and the Mariners' AFC Cup Semi Finals clashes