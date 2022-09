Katie’s family fear she may have missed the boat when it comes to dating. Will The Real Love Boat throw this event manager a buoy?

Real estate agent Chris says he’s ready to find the one – but is Katie the person he wants to be anchored down to?

Will Katie and Chris get their ferry-tale ending? Or will they be left high and dry?

The Real Love Boat. Premieres Wednesday, 5 October On 10 And 10 Play.