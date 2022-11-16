The Real Love Boat

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Real Love Boat - S1 Ep. 13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 16 Nov 2022

With only a handful a couples left on The Real Love Boat, it is time for the passengers to get even more serious. Nerves are frayed, emotions are running high and there will be devastating departures.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesCocktail Bar
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Meet The Singles

Articles

Not Seen On TV

Season 1