The Real Love Boat

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Real Love Boat Australia - S1 Ep. 2
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 6 Oct 2022

A new single sends ripples across the deck as she steps aboard in idyllic Gibraltar, and love interests and destination dates are put on the Captain's table. Will the stakes prove too much for some?

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesCocktail Bar
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Meet The Singles

Articles

Not Seen On TV

Season 1