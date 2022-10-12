The Real Love Boat

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Real Love Boat - S1 Ep. 3
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 12 Oct 2022

The Real Love Boat arrives in the stylish city of Marseille, France. Three lucky couples disembark for their most romantic destination date yet. But who will show their true colours and rock the boat?

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesCocktail Bar
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Meet The Singles

Articles

Not Seen On TV

Season 1