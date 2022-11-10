Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Real Love Boat - S1 Ep. 12
Reality
Air Date: Thu 10 Nov 2022
The Greek city of Santorini provides a beautiful backdrop for dates aboard The Real Love Boat, with the couples getting more serious. With drama aboard the high seas, who will be left high and dry?
Episodes
ArticlesCocktail Bar
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Meet The Singles
Articles
Not Seen On TV
Season 1