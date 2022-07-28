“Obviously, I’m In love With Tiger” Abbie Chatfield Joins The Wackiest Show On Television

Chatting to 10 play, Abbie told us about joining the most wild and wacky show on television and the biggest surprises of being a panellist.

“I thought that I wouldn’t really care but it turns out I am really competitive. I really do care and I spend a lot of time stressing whether or not my guesses are right,” Abbie said. “Chrissie Swan is the ultimate guesser. I really need to take a leaf out of her book.”

A major part of being a panellist is deciphering clues. Before each mask performs, a clue-filled video is the only info the judges get on what celebrity is hiding under the mask.

“My detective skills are pretty good. If Chrissie Swan is a 10 and Hughesy is a 0… then I reckon I am a 7,” Abbie said.

“The person who writes the clues has a really twisted mind (in a good way but a bad way for us), because you have to think about things in a really obscure way. Nothing is obvious!”

This year the costumes and performances have been taken up a notch; the colorful and innovative masks include Tiger, Mirrorball, Popcorn, Rooster, Thong and Zombie, just to name a few.

“Obviously, I am in love with Tiger. [The Masks] are getting better every year.”

In one of the most entertaining and spectacular shows around, it was only a matter of time before Spice Girl Mel B joined the panel.

“Mel is absolutely incredible. Mum came to a recording and said she is a 'ball of hug-ability’. I thought that was a perfect way to describe her,” Abbie said. “It has been so much fun playing this big riddle game with the best co-panellists.”

Asking Abbie who her dream reveal would be, she was quick to respond with a group of celebrities not particularly known for their singing abilities.

“Any of the real housewives of any kind, out of any series. Preferably Gina Liano from Housewives of Melbourne, obviously.”

In a show where the biggest Australian and international stars perform, the panellists and viewers will be on the edge of their seats in Australia’s favourite guessing game.

“I actually regret never asking to do it in the past! I think my mask would be burrata cheese.”

The Masked Singer premieres Sunday, August 7 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.