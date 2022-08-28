The Masked Singer Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Masked Singer - S4 Ep. 11
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sun 28 Aug 2022

The Grand Final kicks off with an epic group performance of a Kylie Minogue party anthem. Then, our final three masks sing for the last time as they battle it out for the coveted Masked Singer trophy.

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Mask Reveals

Performances

Top Picks From Osher

Catch Up On Last Season

Season 4