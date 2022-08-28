Sign in to watch this video
The Masked Singer - S4 Ep. 11
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sun 28 Aug 2022
The Grand Final kicks off with an epic group performance of a Kylie Minogue party anthem. Then, our final three masks sing for the last time as they battle it out for the coveted Masked Singer trophy.
