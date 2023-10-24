All The Clues From Episode 8 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2023

Our five masks honoured the best of the best tonight, performing some absolute classics, while also delivering a handful of brand-new clues to give us just the slightest idea of who they might be. And though we farewelled our Orca wildcard, we got to see who was hiding underneath that incredible mask!

As we’re getting closer to the finale, are you starting to lock in your answers, or has a bit of new info taken you down a totally different rabbit hole?

Here are all the clues from Episode 8 of The Masked Singer Australia:

BOUNCER

In this episode’s clues, Bouncer was seen holding a soccer ball that he eventually bowled offscreen. While talking about “this type of work” Bouncer was also seen wiping down a table with a cloth and, as he explained that he didn’t mean cleaning, we saw the screen fill up with water. Finally, when he was talking about not giving up, there were a couple of lightning strikes. One thing’s for sure, Bouncer is a force of nature when he hits that stage!

CLUES: Last time the panel realised I’m not a friendly face at your local. I’ll be singing my hero song tonight and you’ll be seeing stars in my performance!

Growing up Big Red wasn’t easy, so many things to feel guilty about but I always had my music, that’s no revelation! You know, I’ve really got the taste for this type of work. Not cleaning so much, but the bouncing business. It’s a real workout! Like anyone I’ve got me dreams but, I guess, one day the bubble will pop. In this job, you’ve got to be consistent and persistent. Nothing’s impossible. Don’t give up, even when things look dark, because you want to be the last one standing.

SONG: Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay

GUESSES: Firass Dirani, Jay Sean, Mick Hucknall, James Arthur

SNOW FOX

Crowned one of the best voices to ever perform on the Masked Singer stage after her incredible performance this episode, the guessing panel think they’re getting closer to figuring out who is behind the Snow Fox mask. In this batch of clues, we saw Snow Fox was handed a set of three oldy-timey keys. She also dropped multiple references to “Spice” and a Spice Girls song which led the panel to think there’s some kind of connection to Mel B. Any ideas?

CLUES: Last time I had to spell it out… tonight, the legendary Piano Man leads me down the yellow brick road for my performance.

As a Snow Fox, childhood is different. You grow up quick, no time to rest. You never know which door will open up next. Like this masquerade, you never know. Of course, the path to where you’re headed is never clear, there are hurdles, but don’t let it leave a sour taste in your mouth. I never do. Then again, spice in my mouth helped me to take on my biggest challenge. Then I could tell people what I really, really want. But, right now, I’m ready to cook up something special.

SONG: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John

GUESSES: Jessie J, Celine Dion, Dami Im, Samantha Jade

ORCA

The eighth celebrity to be revealed this season, Orca made a massive splash with her performances but did you figure out who was behind the mask before she took it off? In her final clues, Orca was standing next to a telescope while discussing captivity. Later, reclining on a beach chair with a cocktail (Mel B wondered if it was a Piña colada), Orca was well-rested and ready to give one heck of a final performance!

CLUES: My last performance was a real blast from the past… my dreams have become a reality tonight performing a legendary song!

I don’t really enjoy being in captivity, fenced in, I prefer the natural environment. That’s what feels like home but I always find time to round out my pod because love always wins! You know, I’ve come a long way from where I started. Like the sea creature I am, I keep moving forward. I’m the boss, but I’m no diva and what you see is what you get. I’m white on the bottom and black on top… sometimes! You don’t like it? I don’t really care!

SONG: Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

GUESSES: Daryl Hannah, Kate DeAraugo, One of The Chicks, Mischa Barton

GRIM REAPER

Another show-stopping performance from Grim Reaper means another series of crypt-ic clues including waving away a cup of coffee. We also saw Grim reading a book called “The Flamingo With Muscles”, and standing next to a mausoleum with the name “VADER” on it… what could it all mean?

CLUES: I promised and delivered on my last performance, tonight a legend has opened up heaven’s doors. I can’t wait to take you to the other side.

When you do what I do, it’s easy to get down on yourself but the simple things bring me back into the light. No, not caffeine! Can I think of three adjectives to describe myself? No, actually I can’t. But you can’t worry about what people say about you, that’s their problem. What does matter is love. That’s all. We all need to be loved.

SONG: Knockin' On Heaven's Door - Bob Dylan

GUESSES: Craig David, Olly Murs, Jarryd James, Ne-Yo

COW GIRL

This time around the guessing panel was pretty focused on Cow Girl’s stage presence. On top of having strong vocals, they’re realising the bovine beauty is an all-rounder when it comes to performing. During the clues, Cow Girl was seen sitting next to a tiny Christmas tree and when talking about working with some of the “shortest” in entertainment we saw three elves dancing in front of the tiny tree.

CLUES: There I went again last performance leaving the panel udderly delighted! Tonight, this Cow Girl’s going for iconic so you better get ready to just dance!

As a Cow Girl, I have my secrets. Let me warn you that I’m no dairy cow but, if I was, my milk would be top fuel! I don’t mean to big-note myself but I worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment… and some of the shortest. You know, this really is a tough business. Even as a Cow Girl, people are fascinated with my body parts, or so a little bird told me. I got you, babe! Of course, in the end, you’ve just got to fight or face ruin.

SONG: Just Dance - Lady Gaga

GUESSES: Alyssa Milano, Melissa McCarthy, Conchita Wurst, Kristen Stewart

