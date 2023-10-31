All The Clues From The Semi Final Of The Masked Singer Australia 2023

Tonight we saw Cow Girl, Snow Fox, Grim Reaper, and Bouncer all perform one last time before the Grand Finale and the great unmasking of our celebrities. And while we said farewell to our beautiful bovine Cow Girl, all four were hailed as some of the strongest performers in Masked Singer Australia history!

Ahead of the Grand Finale of The Masked Singer Australia 2023, here are all the clues for our final four masks:

COW GIRL

Cow Girl seemed to confuse the guessing panel from the get-go, and though milking her time on the stage seemed to be second nature, it was time for us to finally see who was under the mask! During the clues, Cow Girl showed off an array of wigs, leading both Chrissie and Abbie to double down on their theories that Cow Girl was part of the world of drag. Were they right? And did you figure out Cow Girl’s identity before they were unmasked?

CLUES: Last time, my perfect pitch wooed the crowds. The panel’s guesses have been bigger than a Texas sky. Hold on to your hooves, it’s the semi-final and they’re still not even close. Tonight, I’m roping my way to glory. Yee-haw!

In the world of cow girls I’m quite the big wig, are there bigger wigs? Probably, but that’s for others to say. You could say this cow girl’s come a long way, I am nowhere near where I started. Certainly haven’t been idol, that’s for sure. I’ve been burning rubber! But, you know, it’s not about winning and losing, we lose more often than we win! It’s all about playing the game to whistle.

SONG: We Are Young - fun.

GUESSES: Courtney Act, Kathy Griffin, Chad Michaels, Dolly Parton

SNOW FOX

The guessing panel was so in love with Snow Fox’s latest performance, with Chrissie even admitting she thinks the ice queen could freeze out the competition at the end! But who is under the mask? During her clues, one of the only hints we noticed was a pair of protective ear muffs (or over-head headphones) behind Snow Fox, and there was an emphasis on the word “soul”. What did you pick up on?

CLUES: Up until now, I’ve been furrocious but the semi-finals are snow joke! Let me see if my foxy flair will take me through to the finale!

The one thing I’ve learned as a Snow Fox is that you have to put yourself out there to reach your destiny, otherwise, you’ll stay out in the cold. This is me, I’m a Snow Fox, not a Wolverine. Although I understand the confusion. Yes, still a carnivore, but you wouldn’t be afraid to hold me in your arms. Still, I am focused, I know what makes me happy and happier, and that is what is in the soul. So, act as if every day is your last. Then there’s no regrets.

SONG: Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell

GUESSES: Jennifer Hudson, Samantha Jade, Sia, Kelly Rowland

GRIM REAPER

We’d drop dead if we didn’t get one more performance from Grim in the grand finale. But we’re also still scratching our skulls about his true identity. Once again Grim was spotted reading a children’s book, this time it was “My First ABC”.

CLUES: Up until now, my killer moves have rocked the house. The panel thought I had un-dead-niable talent but the stakes have never been higher. It may be the semis, but I’m grand final ready. This lot are all going to be dying for more.

You don’t need to fear the Grim Reaper, even if you meet me in a back street. You see, I only want the best for everyone. Of course, none of us are perfect so I might take you to the devil to feel the fire or maybe you’re in a state of grace and you could join me with the angels. So, when you see me heading your way, it’s not over… it’s just the end of the dream.

SONG: In Your Eyes - The Weeknd

GUESSES: Darren Hayes, Adam Lambert, Sananda Maitreya, Nick Carter

BOUNCER

The roo with the 'tude rocked the house down in his latest performance, and in his clues, two of his patrons were seen reading a book titled “Everything I Have Learned” and, once again, there was a sign on his bar that advertised pub trivia! Do you know who Bouncer could be? And do you think he could take out the top spot this year? Only time will tell!

CLUES: Last time, I pulled out my guitar and plucked on the panel’s heartstrings. But were they on the money?

Being a Bouncer isn’t all about the big hits, though I do love them too. Sometimes the smaller stuff is more meaningful. That’s the precious stuff! There’s a right way to do things, and there’s a wrong way. The wrong way brings darkness into your heart, and we’ve all been there. The work is important, when we’re gone, that’s all that’s left of us. I’m getting all philosophical. Does that surprise ya? It’s just a little sign that it’s a big world and we’re all deep. Here we go, with the grand finale around the corner, it’s time to shut up shop!

SONG: I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) - Meat Loaf

GUESSES: Conrad Sewell, Peter Andre, Reece Mastin, Jay Sean

The Masked Singer Australia continues Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play