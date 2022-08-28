The Masked Singer Australia

Extended Reveal: Mirrorball
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Mirrorball mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

image-placeholder2 mins

Rooster's 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' Performance

Rooster takes the stage during their performance of Tears For Fears' 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' during episode eleven of The Masked Singer Australia.

image-placeholder2 mins

Extended Reveal: Snapdragon

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Snapdragon mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

image-placeholder2 mins

Mirrorball's 'Last Dance' Performance

Mirrorball gives their all during their electrifying performance of Donna Summer's 'Last Dance' during episode eleven of The Masked Singer Australia.

image-placeholder2 mins

Snapdragon's 'Never Enough' Performance

Snapdragon gives their all during their wonderful performance of Loren Allred's 'Never Enough' during episode eleven of The Masked Singer Australia.

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder3 mins

Extended Reveal: Rooster

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Rooster mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

image-placeholder20 secs

The Masked Singer Grand Finale Is Here

The final three superstars will be unmasked. Watch the Grande Finale 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play.

image-placeholder3 mins

Extended Reveal: Poodle

SPOILER ALERT! The one night only guest celebrity behind the Poodle mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

