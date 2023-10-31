All season long Snow Fox, Bouncer and Grim Reaper have performed their hearts out, leaving the guessing panel and audience at home absolutely stunned, stumped and snapping their fingers. But who are the three final famous faces hiding behind their masks?

Ahead of the grand finale, where one of our three faves will be crowned this year’s winner, we’ve collected all the clues from across the season for Grim, Snow Fox and Bouncer to make sure you have all your guesses locked in and ready for the final reveals!

Here are all the clues for the Final 3 of The Masked Singer Australia 2023:

GRIM REAPER

Episode 1: You call me the Grim Reaper… okay, maybe I started out Grim but now I actually enjoy life, it’s quite beautiful! Being the Grim Reaper has sudden highs and lows, for all of you of course. I come to lead your soul so you step into the light. My job never stops, no time off but millions of happy customers. It’s just about all I know! Being the Grim Reaper is a good life, it’s not bliss but it’s close to it.

Episode 3: Last time I left the panel spooked with my performance, they tried my best to peak under my hood… What offering will I bring for them tonight? Sorry, but it took me a while to wake up. Okay, let me say this; I’m the one who makes decisions about who stays and who goes.

Please, don’t take it personal. You know, I know what it’s like to be on the edge, but I’m more mature now. I think I’ve got it together. The way I dress is quite the throwback, like something from another era… but how long ago? You know, I escort the souls of the dead, so I understand if I’m not popular. I get it, but that’s the gig.

Episode 5: Last time I gave an otherworldly performance, the panel made some ghoulish guesses but do they have a hope in hell of unmasking me tonight?

Being the Grim Reaper is my own little empire. This job can get lonely, even with so many people around me. It’s funny, that’s why I get clay feet in the country. I know being Grim Reaper is an important job but I have dreamed of doing something else. But let’s get serious, it’s in my DNA and, in the end, this is what I do. I probably can’t start again.

Episode 7: It’s time to head to the other side of the century, where overalls, double denim, grunge and hip-hop ruled the ‘90s.

You mighty ask why I’m holding an old farming implement, I don’t really know. I grew up in the big smoke! Ooh, it’s sharp. I heal fast! Now I know people feel crushing fear when they see me approaching. I get it, but despite what I do for a living, I don’t feel like I have bloodstains on my hands. And don’t confuse me for a vampire, or a werewolf howling at the moon. A silver bullet won’t kill me… but I love platinum! To you, this is a graveyard. Maybe you’ll see the devil. But I know there are delights still to come.

Episode 8: I promised and delivered on my last performance, tonight a legend has opened up heaven’s doors. I can’t wait to take you to the other side. When you do what I do, it’s easy to get down on yourself but the simple things bring me back into the light. No, not caffeine!

Can I think of three adjectives to describe myself? No, actually I can’t. But you can’t worry about what people say about you, that’s their problem. What does matter is love. That’s all. We all need to be loved.

Episode 9: Last time, death came knocking and the panel tried to guess the skeleton in my closet. Now, I’m ready to knock ‘em dead. When you look back on your life you want to score a 10, it’s an important number to me. Of course, you could always aim even higher but success is 150 to one.

In my life, I’ve seen it all, I’ve seen the ugly and I’ve seen the pretty and, while I take my job seriously, I am not my brother’s keeper. You know, life is complicated. That’s something you learn travelling this big world, and I have travelled all of it and more. Ambition is a good thing, it can take you from what’s holding you back. You don’t need to hide who you are… even though I still do.

SNOW FOX

Episode 2: I am the Snow Fox; graceful, sophisticated, and resilient. But there is more to my life than glamour, you don’t see the amount of hard work it takes to survive in my environment. Of course, here in my winter wonderland, it’s like every day is Christmas. But staying warm is brutal. My pulse has to beat fast. You know, little Snow Foxes are looked after well by their parents. It was during Snow Fox High School that my abilities became apparent. Now that I’m older I have the drive needed to stay alive.

Episode 4: My first song, the panel’s guesses were as cold as ice. That performance was addictive and I can’t wait to take the stage tonight.

Living somewhere this beautiful is a dream, home sweet home. You know, I’ve been through intense training. This is so much nicer. Of course, not all Snow Foxes are migratory but I’ve had more than one home. I didn’t build them myself, that would be ridiculous. Actually, I think God built this one. I’m known for my good works, but my mother spent her life with very different works. You do what you can.

Episode 6: Last time around I froze out the competition and left the panel lost in the woods. This Fox is going to blow your socks off.

I’m Snow Fox, so I guess I’m a predator, but there’s no way you’ll find me dancing with the devil. I’m not that naughty. Making a living as a Snow Fox can be dangerous. Trolls always looking to shut me down. Don’t worry what other people say, it’s just jealousy. You know, even the greatest moments don’t come easily. The hunt can be difficult and the winters long so, for me, it’s important to have faith in what you do!

Episode 7: Tonight I am heading to a simpler time. No, not the ice age, back to an era when the King still reigned… Elvis, that is.

It’s a big world out there. Cold, you have to keep moving, working, producing. Who knows where it might take you? You know, I’ve been conservative and I’ve been wild. Both need you to be confident, it’s a state of mind. My life as a Snow Fox is survival of the fittest. Competition is everywhere you look. Sometimes you’re number one, number two… or number 29. Just do your best. If you do your best, you have a reason to smile! Smile and the world smiles with you. Cry and you cry alone.

Episode 8: Last time I had to spell it out… tonight, the legendary Piano Man leads me down the yellow brick road for my performance.

As a Snow Fox, childhood is different. You grow up quick, no time to rest. You never know which door will open up next. Like this masquerade, you never know. Of course, the path to where you’re headed is never clear, there are hurdles, but don’t let it leave a sour taste in your mouth. I never do. Then again, spice in my mouth helped me to take on my biggest challenge. Then I could tell people what I really, really want. But, right now, I’m ready to cook up something special.

Episode 9: My last performance was snow joke, and the panel tried to break the ice! Watch out foxy fans as I freeze the day!

As a Snow Fox, I want to do my job and look good doing it, even statuesque, royal, but always contemporary. Sitting here, I’ve taken a very strong sense of déjà vu, there’s a real feeling of intimacy, don’t you think? Or maybe it’s more obvious, like… what have I inked? And there’s not enough wisdom in the world, or compassion, that’s the one thing I would change.

BOUNCER

Episode 2: Where I come from it’s hot, almost 100 in the old money and everything I’ve got is from the sweat of my brow. You know, being a big red – well that’s in my DNA, you’ve got no choice but to be what you’ll be from a young age. But that’s alright, I’m a glass half-full roo. After all, we’ve all got our demons and angels. But if you believe in the higher power you’re going to be okay. Well, it’s getting late, almost midnight, another long but ordinary day for this roo. Time to close the door.

Episode 4: Last time I leapt into gear and kept the panellists on their toes. Now, I’m ready to bounce back. Watch me give this competition a real kick!

This Bouncer gets around, in fact, you can find roos like me from the forest to the lakes. Even the city of angels! Or at this bowlo. Hey, it’s better than working in a hotel. Let me tell ya, it’s not natural to sleepwalk through life so don’t even think about holding me up. To do what I do you’ve got to be tough, let me give you a demo! As things keep changing, you’ve got to stay relevant. That’s life. I believe in doing things the right way. That’s how this big boomer was raised.

Episode 6: In my last performance my song was just like me: a loved Australian classic and it kept the panel jumping from one conclusion to another. Now watch me give this competition a real kick!

You’ll have to forgive my attitude but I’ve really owned this game, it’s a gift! It requires patience but I’ve got plenty of that. Now don’t you go tripping and say I’m cartoonish, that’s all in the past. I’m as big and real as life, so bad as you think you are I’ve got the big guy on my side. You know, what I do is my everything. It’s not like I could be a hairdresser or something. Ridiculous!

Episode 7: My song tonight sounds like it’s from the ‘50s, but it’s just a hop, skip and a jump back in time until I found you. Back when we were all confined to the top paddock.

Being a Bouncer takes more brawn than brain, I got both because I’m quite the athlete. I’ve been on the biggest sporting stage. I’m not being defensive now, I don’t care what anyone says. No one could ever accuse this roo of being disloyal. You know, even when I went solo I still sought some company. I guess that was Bouncer 2.0. I’m sure you know I’m all about the entertainment… let me get on the PA. Trivia question time restarts in 21 minutes! People, we’re in for a big night!

Episode 8: Last time the panel realised I’m not a friendly face at your local. I’ll be singing my hero song tonight and you’ll be seeing stars in my performance! Growing up Big Red wasn’t easy, so many things to feel guilty about but I always had my music, that’s no revelation!

You know, I’ve really got the taste for this type of work. Not cleaning so much, but the bouncing business. It’s a real workout! Like anyone I’ve got me dreams but, I guess, one day the bubble will pop. In this job, you’ve got to be consistent and persistent. Nothing’s impossible. Don’t give up, even when things look dark, because you want to be the last one standing.

Episode 9: Last time I nearly ended up as roadkill, and my identity kept them spinning on their tails. Look out Australia, this roo is ready to rumble! Being a doorman is a little bit mysterious, you gotta play it cool. Hey, you! Hold up, are you 18? No? Then come on in! But no staying past midnight.

You know, I love the Aussie countryside, but I felt pretty welcome in the Big Apple too. Those yanks say grace before every meal! Good people. I don’t know about you, but I like to lend other people a hand. Of course, flying solo isn’t so bad either.

