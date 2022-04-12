The Dog House Australia

Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the energetic Staffordshire Terrier x Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Tess and I am a 5 year, 5 month, 3 week old female Staffordshire Terrier mixed Kelpie. My Colour is White / Brown. I am OK with Dogs and an active animal who needs ongoing training.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Tess was a council transfer and came in so skinny they had to fatten her up. After some TLC from AWL, she’s finally happy and healthy. She can be an excited girl who’s not big on toys but loves her food. She’ll sit and drop on command if the right treat is on offer. A bit selective with dogs, prefers them smaller and doesn’t like rough play.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Energetic
  • Food motivated
  • Can be a little crazy

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Food
  • People
  • Smaller dogs

FACTS:

  • Her name is Tess
  • She is 5 years, 5 months & 3 weeks old
  • She’s a Staffordshire Mixed Breed Kelpie
