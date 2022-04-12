Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Tess and I am a 5 year, 5 month, 3 week old female Staffordshire Terrier mixed Kelpie. My Colour is White / Brown. I am OK with Dogs and an active animal who needs ongoing training.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Tess was a council transfer and came in so skinny they had to fatten her up. After some TLC from AWL, she’s finally happy and healthy. She can be an excited girl who’s not big on toys but loves her food. She’ll sit and drop on command if the right treat is on offer. A bit selective with dogs, prefers them smaller and doesn’t like rough play.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Energetic

Food motivated

Can be a little crazy

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Food

People

Smaller dogs

FACTS: