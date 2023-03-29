My name is Sega...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 28 days. I am a 10-week-old male Staffy mix. My colour is black.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Sega and his littermates were part of an accidental litter and were surrendered to the AWL as the owners could not afford to continue feeding the mother.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Typical playful pup
- Chatty little fellow
- Still learning about the big wide world
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Wrestling with his brothers
- Playing with toys
- Zoomies followed by a big snooze
FACTS
- His name is Sega
- He’s a 10 week old puppy
- He’s a staffy mixed breed
MEDICAL
- Needs desexing.