The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesHomeCredits
Back

Meet Sega

Meet Sega

Get to know Sega, the playful and chatty Staffy mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Sega...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 28 days. I am a 10-week-old male Staffy mix. My colour is black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Sega and his littermates were part of an accidental litter and were surrendered to the AWL as the owners could not afford to continue feeding the mother.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Typical playful pup
  • Chatty little fellow
  • Still learning about the big wide world

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Wrestling with his brothers
  • Playing with toys
  • Zoomies followed by a big snooze

FACTS

  • His name is Sega
  • He’s a 10 week old puppy
  • He’s a staffy mixed breed

MEDICAL

  • Needs desexing.
Meet Simba
NEXT STORY

Meet Simba

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Simba

Meet Simba

Get to know Simba, the friendly and affectionate Cairn Terrier mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Winnie

Meet Winnie

Get to know Winnie, the independent and smart Pug mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia’s Emily, Jacob & Chop

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia’s Emily, Jacob & Chop

We caught up with Emily, her son Jacob and their furbaby Chop from season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Cookie

Meet Cookie

Get to know Cookie, the playful and energetic Kelpie mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lexi

Meet Lexi

Get to know Lexi, the excitable and wriggly young Kelpie mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.