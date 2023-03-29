My name is Sega...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 28 days. I am a 10-week-old male Staffy mix. My colour is black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Sega and his littermates were part of an accidental litter and were surrendered to the AWL as the owners could not afford to continue feeding the mother.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Typical playful pup

Chatty little fellow

Still learning about the big wide world

FAVOURITE THINGS

Wrestling with his brothers

Playing with toys

Zoomies followed by a big snooze

FACTS

His name is Sega

He’s a 10 week old puppy

He’s a staffy mixed breed

MEDICAL