Meet Simba

Get to know Simba, the friendly and affectionate Cairn Terrier mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Simba...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 14 days. I am a 2 year, 8-month-old male Cairn Terrier mix. My colour is Tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Simba was transferred to the AWL from a local pound as an unclaimed stray. He was microchipped but nobody claimed him. Simba could be rehomed with a cat, or a relaxed dog, and shows signs of separation anxiety

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Affectionate and playful with a winning smile
  • The friendliest pooch who walks well on lead
  • Trots around the shelter with a sassy little strut

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • LOVES saying hello to new people
  • Playing with toys
  • Spending quality time with his new forever family

FACTS

  • His name is Simba
  • He’s 2 years and 8 months old
  • He’s a Cairn Terrier Mixed Breed

MEDICAL

  • Needs desexing.
Meet Sega

