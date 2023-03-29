Meet Simba

My name is Simba...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 14 days. I am a 2 year, 8-month-old male Cairn Terrier mix. My colour is Tan.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Simba was transferred to the AWL from a local pound as an unclaimed stray. He was microchipped but nobody claimed him. Simba could be rehomed with a cat, or a relaxed dog, and shows signs of separation anxiety
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Affectionate and playful with a winning smile
- The friendliest pooch who walks well on lead
- Trots around the shelter with a sassy little strut
FAVOURITE THINGS
- LOVES saying hello to new people
- Playing with toys
- Spending quality time with his new forever family
FACTS
- His name is Simba
- He’s 2 years and 8 months old
- He’s a Cairn Terrier Mixed Breed
MEDICAL
- Needs desexing.