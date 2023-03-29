Meet Simba

My name is Simba...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 14 days. I am a 2 year, 8-month-old male Cairn Terrier mix. My colour is Tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Simba was transferred to the AWL from a local pound as an unclaimed stray. He was microchipped but nobody claimed him. Simba could be rehomed with a cat, or a relaxed dog, and shows signs of separation anxiety

PERSONALITY POINTS

Affectionate and playful with a winning smile

The friendliest pooch who walks well on lead

Trots around the shelter with a sassy little strut

FAVOURITE THINGS

LOVES saying hello to new people

Playing with toys

Spending quality time with his new forever family

FACTS

His name is Simba

He’s 2 years and 8 months old

He’s a Cairn Terrier Mixed Breed

MEDICAL