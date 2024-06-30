The Dog House Australia

Casting Is Now Open For A Potential Season 5 Of The Dog House Australia

Are you ready to meet the newest member of your family? Apply today! Everyone needs some puppy love in their life.

The Dog House Australia is a heartwarming television series that sees wonderful rescue dogs placed in a new ‘forever home’.

Network 10 is seeking families and individuals from all different backgrounds who would like to adopt a rescue dog. We will take the time to work hand-in-hand with an established rescue shelter to match you with the best dog for you or your family.

This is an opportunity for you to tell your story and help us show people how these beautiful animals can be the perfect pet when matched with the right owners.

Visit https://shortaudition.tv/The-Dog-House to apply.

Meet Simba
Meet Simba

