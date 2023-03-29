The Dog House Australia

Meet Winnie

Get to know Winnie, the independent and smart Pug mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Winnie...

I’ve been in the shelter for 14 days. I am a 5 year old desexed male Pug mix. My colour is Brindle.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Winnie was transferred to the AWL from Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. He was surrendered by his owners who were going overseas. Can be a bit jumpy so best suited to a home with older kids. Previous owners took him to doggy daycare and had no issues with other dogs. Has been an inside dog all his life.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Unique little pooch in looks and personality
  • Independent and smart
  • Dislikes birds, chickens and getting his nails trimmed.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Going to the beach
  • Obsessed with squeaky toys
  • Lazing about in the shade

FACTS

  • His name is Winnie
  • He’s 5 years old.
  • He’s a Pug Mixed Breed

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.
