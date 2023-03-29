Meet Winnie

My name is Winnie...
I’ve been in the shelter for 14 days. I am a 5 year old desexed male Pug mix. My colour is Brindle.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Winnie was transferred to the AWL from Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. He was surrendered by his owners who were going overseas. Can be a bit jumpy so best suited to a home with older kids. Previous owners took him to doggy daycare and had no issues with other dogs. Has been an inside dog all his life.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Unique little pooch in looks and personality
- Independent and smart
- Dislikes birds, chickens and getting his nails trimmed.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Going to the beach
- Obsessed with squeaky toys
- Lazing about in the shade
FACTS
- His name is Winnie
- He’s 5 years old.
- He’s a Pug Mixed Breed
MEDICAL
- Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.