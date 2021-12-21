Meet Archie, he is a 4-year-old Pug cross Jack Russel Terrier. His colour is grey and brown.

This is what Archie's carers have to say about him:

Archie is a friendly and approachable dog that can be easily managed. He is very social and loves meeting new people. He is also great with other dogs.

Here's a little bit more about Archie:

BACKGROUND:

Archie was unfortunately surrendered by his pervious owner who could no longer care for him. He suffers with separation anxiety and would suit a family who are home a lot.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

He’s a bouncy/energetic little pup.

He’s a lot of dog in a small body.

He’s very social and loves meeting new people and pooches.

FAVOURITE THINGS: