Meet Archie, he is a 4-year-old Pug cross Jack Russel Terrier. His colour is grey and brown.
This is what Archie's carers have to say about him:
Archie is a friendly and approachable dog that can be easily managed. He is very social and loves meeting new people. He is also great with other dogs.
Here's a little bit more about Archie:
BACKGROUND:
Archie was unfortunately surrendered by his pervious owner who could no longer care for him. He suffers with separation anxiety and would suit a family who are home a lot.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- He’s a bouncy/energetic little pup.
- He’s a lot of dog in a small body.
- He’s very social and loves meeting new people and pooches.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- People.
- Pooches.
- Chicken or Devon treats.