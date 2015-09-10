Too Bold For Daytime

The Bold and The Beautiful

Something is rotten in the house of Forrester. In between the loves, losses, marriages, annulments, power struggles and meaningful glances, there’s a storm brewing.

A storm between cousins Aly Forrester and Steffy Forrester. Aly is becoming more and more unstable due to perceived betrayals, unwanted changes, and the constant reminder that Steffy’s mother Taylor killed her mother Darla.

The pair are on a collision course, and the conflict promises to be too intense for daytime TV. To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, TENplay is offering un-edited, uncut episodes to Bold and the Beautiful fans.

Starting from the 10 September, TENplay members will have exclusive access to longer episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. There’s sure to be more fights, more romance and more adults-only content between the Forresters, the Logans, the Spencers, the Fullers, and more.  

Who will Liam end up with? Will Maya’s parents become more understanding? When will Aly lose her cool? Don’t miss the Bold and The Beautiful, weekdays at 4:30.

Sign up early! Follow the steps here.

Already a member? Watch uncut episodes here.

