The Bold and The Beautiful

Los Angeles and Beverly Hills form the backdrop of the saga of two fashion houses and the families that own them: the glamorous Forrester Creations and the scrappy Spectra Fashions.

The stories of these two dynasties - their entangled lives, passionate loves, high-stakes battles, and inspiring triumphs - unfold in the series. This is a world of glamour, class, romance, passion and surprise.

The Forrester family empire was founded by designer Eric and his determined wife Stephanie. Their children were born into a life of wealth and privilege. Ridge has always mesmerised beautiful women and lets nothing stand in the way of his success. His Romeo and Juliet relationship with Brooke, a beautiful young woman from a lower class family brought great upheavals to his family and company, before he settled down to raise a family with Taylor. His younger brother, Thorne, lives in his brother’s shadow, in both business and love. Their sister, Kristen, returns to Los Angeles and finally meets the man of her dreams, Antonio Dominguez. They marry despite significant obstacles, including the fact that he designs for arch-rival Spectra Fashions.

Massimo Marone is a college rival of Eric for Stephanie’s affections and re-enters their lives with a secret that may tear the family apart. Sally Spectra was determined to get to the top of the fashion world even if it meant ripping off Forrester designs. Clarke Garrison is a handsome and ambitious designer who was once married to Kristen Forrester, but became Sally’s husband after she made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Clarke’s roving eye caused the marriage to end, but he continues to fuel the Forrester/Spectra feud. The next generation of the Forrester family finds Rick, Eric’s youngest son born of his brief marriage to Brooke, vying for control of Forrester Creations with his half-brother, Ridge. Rick is married to Amber, a girl from the wrong side of the tracks whose need to keep secrets nearly wrecked her quest for the ’good life’ on more than one occasion. Rick’s sister, Bridget, is naive, develops a passion for Deacon Sharpe a bad boy whose obsession with Bridget’s mother, Brooke, brings untold trouble to the Forrester clan.