This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, pay attention! Inside Bold is the new eight-part series you need to be watching for all the inside gossip, never-before-seen footage and major bombshells.

Australia's own entertainment reporter -- AND Bold and the Beautiful guest star -- Angela Bishop will take us behind the scenes to chat to our fave soap stars around some of the show's biggest themes.

In the first episode released, Angela spoke to Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle, Matthew Atkinson, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan, Katherine Kelly Lang, Don Diamont and Heather Tom about all those love triangles our fave characters keep getting tangled up in.

Katherine Kelly Lang, who has played Brooke Logan for over 30 years, spoke about the incredibly wild fights she and co-star Hunter Tylo have had over the years as Brooke and Taylor Hayes battle for the affection of Ridge Forrester.

"Hunter and I used to have so much fun together," Katherine told Angela, "we were both just so ready for whatever it was that the writers gave us... recently, actually, we did have a wonderful cake seen."

In the scene, Brooke and Taylor had an all-out food fight which Katherine revealed got "actually very physical".

But that isn't the only time matters of the heart have ended in battles of the fist, with Katherine also remembering a few historic brawls in ponds and mud baths too.

From everything from extravagant weddings to the secrets from international adventures and even a revealing interview with one of the most-loved baddies in the soap world - Inside Bold is a soap lover's dream come true.

Exclusive interviews with the cast and crew both on-screen and behind the camera, Inside Bold will also feature never-before-seen audition tapes plus all the behind-the-scenes goss you've ever wanted to know.

How difficult it is to act like you're in a coma? What it's like getting away with murder? How many times has Brooke actually been married? Inside Bold has you covered.

Exclusive to Facebook Watch, new episodes of Inside Bold will drop on Sundays. Catch up on episode one here.