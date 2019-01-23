The Bold and The Beautiful

EpisodesVideo ExtrasBold Fast-TrackedArticles
More
Back

The Bold and The Beautiful Celebrates 8000 Episodes

The Bold and The Beautiful Celebrates 8000 Episodes

The Bold & The Beautiful has filmed a whopping 8000 episodes, so to celebrate we crunched a few numbers from the world’s favourite soap.

Around 35 million viewers watch The Bold & The Beautiful every day, in over 100 countries.

Only 2 originals actors are left on the show. You guessed ‘em, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric).

The Bold & The Beautiful 8000th Episode

There have been 5 different opening credits during its 32 years on air.

B&B has won 3 prestigious Outstanding Drama Series Daytime Emmys.

The Bold & The Beautiful 8000th Episode

4000 hours of TV have been produced for B&B.

360,000 pages of dialogue have been memorised by the cast.

There have been over 90 weddings on the show…

15 of which involved a very busy Brooke Logan…

And 8 of her walks down the aisle were with Ridge.

The Bold & The Beautiful 8000th Episode

3 actresses' real-life children have portrayed their fictional children - Katherine Kelly Lang, Lauren Koslow and Heather Tom.

19 babies have been born on-screen.

Bold & The Beautiful is shot at Stage 31, now named the Bradley P Bell stage after its long-time producer.

The Bold & The Beautiful 8000th Episode

Catch up on The Bold & The Beautiful’s 8000th episode now 10 play

This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss
NEXT STORY

This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

    This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

    If you're not watching Inside Bold, you're only getting half the story.
    The Bold and The Beautiful Is Back In Production

    The Bold and The Beautiful Is Back In Production

    The daytime soap has started filming again and is one step closer to returning to our screens.
    The Best Of The Bold And The Beautiful

    The Best Of The Bold And The Beautiful

    An Iso-Approved Stroll… Down Memory Lane
    Ashleigh's Bold Move

    Ashleigh's Bold Move

    It’s ‘onwards and upwards’ for Aussie Ashleigh Brewer as she decides to move on from The Bold And The Beautiful.
    Australia Welcomes The Bold And The Beautiful

    Australia Welcomes The Bold And The Beautiful

    In an exciting television event, the world’s most popular soap opera, The Bold And The Beautiful, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a series of special episodes filmed in Australia.