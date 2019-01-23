The Bold and The Beautiful Celebrates 8000 Episodes

Around 35 million viewers watch The Bold & The Beautiful every day, in over 100 countries.
Only 2 originals actors are left on the show. You guessed ‘em, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric).
There have been 5 different opening credits during its 32 years on air.
B&B has won 3 prestigious Outstanding Drama Series Daytime Emmys.
4000 hours of TV have been produced for B&B.
360,000 pages of dialogue have been memorised by the cast.
There have been over 90 weddings on the show…
15 of which involved a very busy Brooke Logan…
And 8 of her walks down the aisle were with Ridge.
3 actresses' real-life children have portrayed their fictional children - Katherine Kelly Lang, Lauren Koslow and Heather Tom.
19 babies have been born on-screen.
Bold & The Beautiful is shot at Stage 31, now named the Bradley P Bell stage after its long-time producer.