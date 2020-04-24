The Best Of The Bold And The Beautiful

Sordid love triangles, glamorous fashion shows, baby switches and death by falling into a vat of acid.

Yep – The Bold and the Beautiful has taken us on many twists and even more turns. And now, it’s time for us to relive the best moments.

Starting next Wednesday, 29 April at 4.30pm, the top 10 weddings, fashion shows, Australian and location episodes and cat fights in The Bold and the Beautiful’s 33-year history will be on display. And before you get sassy, nope, not all the weddings belong to Brooke.

The stroll down memory lane will include picturesque fashion shows from Portofino and Lake Como, Stephanie and Brooke’s iconic Big Bear smack down, Liam and Steffy’s Australian wedding, and all the best and bizarre bits in between.

They say that if you don’t learn a new skill in lockdown, then you’re wasting your time. Turn yourself into a Bold and the Beautiful expert by reliving the best walks down the aisle, biggest wedding dresses, fiercest Forrester Creations rivalries, sneakiest fashion show sabotages, hair pulls, holidays and love affairs.

And for those of you who can’t wait for 4.30pm to roll around each weekday, the whole Best of The Bold And The Beautiful collection will be available to stream on 10 Play from Wednesday, 29th April.

Best Of The Bold And The Beautiful.

Starts Wednesday, 29 April At 4.30pm.

Only On 10 And 10 Play.