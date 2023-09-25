Sunday Hoops

NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1

The 2023/24 NBL season is almost upon us. It all gets underway from September 28 with some great NBL action coming to 10 that Sunday.

The first of our Sunday Hoops action will begin with Adelaide 36ers hosting Melbourne United at 2pm AEDT before Perth Wildcats make the trip to South East Melbourne Phoenix with proceedings set to get underway at 4pm AEDT.

Watch the action unfold every Sunday Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play with two epic back-to-back games. 10 Play will also feature matches and highlights if you can't catch the action live.

Check fixtures here.

Relive the 2022/23 Championship Series Game between New Zealand Breakers and Sydney Kings

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on  10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1

The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play
The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play

The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play

Watch the 2023/24 Sunday Hoops every weekend Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
NBL24: Every Moment Matters

Watch the NBL24 season every Sunday Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
How To Watch Sunday Hoops NBL on 10 Play

Two 2023/24 NBL Season games every Sunday live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
Sunday Hoops NBL Fixtures

The 2023/2024 NBL Fixtures have been released. Find out which games you can watch LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

The Sydney Kings and the New Zealand Breakers will go head-to-head in the 2023 Hungry Jacks NBL Championship Series. Catch all the action from games 1 and 2 live and free on 10 Play.