NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

The 2023/24 NBL season is almost upon us. It all gets underway from September 28 with some great NBL action coming to 10 that Sunday.

The first of our Sunday Hoops action will begin with Adelaide 36ers hosting Melbourne United at 2pm AEDT before Perth Wildcats make the trip to South East Melbourne Phoenix with proceedings set to get underway at 4pm AEDT.

Watch the action unfold every Sunday Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play with two epic back-to-back games. 10 Play will also feature matches and highlights if you can't catch the action live.

Check fixtures here.

Relive the 2022/23 Championship Series Game between New Zealand Breakers and Sydney Kings

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1