NBL Top 5 Upcoming Games

The 2023/24 Season is heating up with some epic clashes yet to come

Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings

Sunday, November 19

Melbourne United are set to renew their rivalry with the Sydney Kings when the two teams face off at John Cain Arena in Round 8 of the NBL season

Watch: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings Highlights

Watch: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings Full Game

Tasmania JackJumpers vs Sydney Kings

Sunday, December 17

A rivalry re-born. Can the JackJumpers send a message to the NBL and take down the reigning champs?

Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets

Sunday, December 24

Get into the holiday spirit with a huge Christmas Eve NBL clash between the 36ers and Bullets.

Sydney Kings vs Perth Wildcats

Sunday, January 21

Two former MVPs in Jaylen Adams and Bryce Cotton face off in one of the NBL's historic rivalries.

Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United

Sunday, January 28

The hunters and the hunted. Can Melbourne United defeat the reigning champs to push their title-contention case?

Watch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play and check back for On Demand Highlights and Full Games.

2023/24 NBL Season Fixtures

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Get ready to feel like you're part of the action this season with the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 documentary series.

Find out more and watch episodes here

NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1
The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play

Watch the 2023/24 Sunday Hoops every weekend Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
NBL24: Every Moment Matters

Watch the NBL24 season every Sunday Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
How To Watch Sunday Hoops NBL on 10 Play

Two 2023/24 NBL Season games every Sunday live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
Sunday Hoops NBL Fixtures

The 2023/2024 NBL Fixtures have been released. Find out which games you can watch LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play