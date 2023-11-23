NBL Top 5 Upcoming Games

Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings

Sunday, November 19

Melbourne United are set to renew their rivalry with the Sydney Kings when the two teams face off at John Cain Arena in Round 8 of the NBL season

Watch: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings Highlights

Watch: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings Full Game

Tasmania JackJumpers vs Sydney Kings

Sunday, December 17

A rivalry re-born. Can the JackJumpers send a message to the NBL and take down the reigning champs?

Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets

Sunday, December 24

Get into the holiday spirit with a huge Christmas Eve NBL clash between the 36ers and Bullets.

Sydney Kings vs Perth Wildcats

Sunday, January 21

Two former MVPs in Jaylen Adams and Bryce Cotton face off in one of the NBL's historic rivalries.

Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United

Sunday, January 28

The hunters and the hunted. Can Melbourne United defeat the reigning champs to push their title-contention case?

