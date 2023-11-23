NBL Top 5 Upcoming Games

Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings
Sunday, November 19
Melbourne United are set to renew their rivalry with the Sydney Kings when the two teams face off at John Cain Arena in Round 8 of the NBL season
Watch: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings Highlights
Watch: Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings Full Game
Tasmania JackJumpers vs Sydney Kings
Sunday, December 17
A rivalry re-born. Can the JackJumpers send a message to the NBL and take down the reigning champs?
Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets
Sunday, December 24
Get into the holiday spirit with a huge Christmas Eve NBL clash between the 36ers and Bullets.
Sydney Kings vs Perth Wildcats
Sunday, January 21
Two former MVPs in Jaylen Adams and Bryce Cotton face off in one of the NBL's historic rivalries.
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United
Sunday, January 28
The hunters and the hunted. Can Melbourne United defeat the reigning champs to push their title-contention case?
Watch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play and check back for On Demand Highlights and Full Games.
We Got Next: Inside NBL24
Get ready to feel like you're part of the action this season with the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 documentary series.
Find out more and watch episodes here