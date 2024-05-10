NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

All your swishes have come true… the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) will be accessible to more sports fans in the 2024/25 season, after the League secured a new free-to-air broadcast arrangement that will see games played on 10 and in High Definition (HD).

As the NBL’s free-to-air partner, 10 is returning the League to a free-to-air main channel for the first time in a decade. Fans can cheer, groan, and armchair coach from 2:30pm each Sunday when the week’s biggest game is broadcast on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

NBL CEO, David Stevenson, said: “We want to thank Network 10 for having the loyalty and faith in the NBL to put our League on a main free-to-air channel, helping solidify our standing as a major player in the sporting landscape.”

The NBL has come off a landmark season for attendances, with 40 sell-outs across the campaign, more than one million fans attended games for the first time in League history, and crowds rose by 11 percent with Stevenson expecting that audience to keep increasing.

Adam Cush, Sport Production Director, Paramount Australia and New Zealand said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the National Basketball League which ensures that all the action, excitement and fierce competition of the League will be broadcast on Network 10.

“Ensuring broad reach on free-to-air, we are committed to showcasing the sport in innovative ways and exposing it to a plethora of programming opportunities across all our platforms.”

2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL.

Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.