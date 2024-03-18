Watch the NBL24 Championship Series live on 10 Play

Watch Melbourne United and Tasmania JackJumpers as they fight it out in the NBL24 Championship Series.
The next meeting between the two sides will be this Friday night at the MyState Bank Arena.
NBL: Important Links
- Find the 2023/24 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here
- Check out 10 Play's NBL Hub
- Watch the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 Series on 10 Play
- Learn more about how to watch Hungry Jack's NBL Sunday Hoops on 10 Play
Catch all the action from Game 2 of the Championship Series this Friday night from 1930 AEDT live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play.
The first fixture between the pair took place last Sunday at John Cain Arena with United gaining the upper hand in the series opener.
Catch up with all the action from that clash below.
Melbourne United vs Tasmania JackJumpers: Full Match Replay
Melbourne United vs Tasmania JackJumpers: Highlights