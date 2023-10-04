Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 1
Sport
Air Date: Fri 15 Sep 2023
Meet the Next Generation of superstar NBL players heading into the 2024 season aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Get ready to feel like you're part of the action this season with the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 documentary series.
Find the 2023/24 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here