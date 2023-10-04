We Got Next: Inside NBL24

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 1
Air Date: Fri 15 Sep 2023

Meet the Next Generation of superstar NBL players heading into the 2024 season aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

Season 1

About the Show

Get ready to feel like you're part of the action this season with the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 documentary series.

