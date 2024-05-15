Sunday Hoops returns to 10 and 10 Play

All your swishes have come true… the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) will be accessible to more sports fans in the 2024/25 season, after the League secured a new free-to-air broadcast arrangement that will see games played on 10 and in High Definition (HD).

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

Each Sunday from 2:30pm the week’s biggest game will be broadcast on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

The Tasmania JackJumpers will begin the new season as defending champions for the first time in their history while traditional heavyweights Sydney Kings and Melbourne United will be eager to return to the summit.

