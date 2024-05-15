Sunday Hoops

LatestExtrasHow To Watch2023/24 Fixtures
More
Back

Sunday Hoops returns to 10 and 10 Play

Sunday Hoops returns to 10 and 10 Play

Catch the 2024/25 Hungry Jacks NBL season on 10 And 10 Play

All your swishes have come true… the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) will be accessible to more sports fans in the 2024/25 season, after the League secured a new free-to-air broadcast arrangement that will see games played on 10 and in High Definition (HD).

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

Each Sunday from 2:30pm the week’s biggest game will be broadcast on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

The Tasmania JackJumpers will begin the new season as defending champions for the first time in their history while traditional heavyweights Sydney Kings and Melbourne United will be eager to return to the summit.

NBL: Important Links

2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL.

Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10
NEXT STORY

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

Advertisement

Related Articles

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

The Biggest NBL Action Live and Free On 10 And 10 Play
Watch the NBL24 Championship Series live on 10 Play

Watch the NBL24 Championship Series live on 10 Play

Watch Game 2 of the NBL24 Championship live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play
NBL Top 5 Upcoming Games

NBL Top 5 Upcoming Games

The 2023/24 Season is heating up with some epic clashes yet to come
NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1
The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play

The 2023/24 Sunday Hoops Season tips off in October on 10 Play

Watch the 2023/24 Sunday Hoops every weekend Live & Free on 10 Peach and 10 Play