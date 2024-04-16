Khanh Ong Farewelled From I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Khanh Ong was the next celeb to leave the camp, and our shocked celebrities are already feeling the (hunger) pangs. During his time in the jungle, Khanh used his chef skills from MasterChef Australia -- and the tips and tricks he picked up during his time on Australian Survivor -- to make the most of the limited camp kitchen.

But it wasn’t just cooking and chatting for Khanh, who made the most of his time in the jungle by tackling some of the biggest and boldest challenges.

Dropping off the side of a mountain on his very first day, Khanh also went on a shopping spree from hell in the Jungle Shop Of Horrors, asked for a refund during the first eating trial of the season namely titled Vom Appetite, and singlehandedly brought home a full suite of stars in Stinking Ship 2: Stink Harder!

"Look, I still love screaming. I still hate frogs, but I’m actually a lot better with bugs now… unless you’re going to throw something at me," Khanh joked with Robert Irwin and Julia Morris.

"It’s been really fun, I’ve loved the entire experience, my campmates have been amazing and they’re going to be my friends for life now," he added.

When he wasn’t facing his fear of frogs, Khanh was always making sure the camp was well-fed, bringing on new sous chefs and having some very revealing chats with all of his campmates.

Khanh also continued the trend of chefs bringing in outrageous amounts of contraband each year and, along with Callum Hole and Brittany Hockley, was punished for it by having to put rubber bands around a watermelon until it exploded.

While it was all laughs aplenty, Khanh’s time in the jungle was for a cause close to his heart, Minus18, whose work had positively impacted his own journey of self-discovery.

"I’ve used their services in the past when I was younger. They help support LGBTQIA+ youth, their families, their school. They provide safe places, safe spaces, they provide education and opportunities for people to meet each other in the community."

Find out more about Minus18 and all the charities our celebrities are supporting this year here.

