I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three

And then there were three! This year, 12 incredible celebrities gave up their lives of luxury, replaced their lush diets for rations of rice and beans, and pushed themselves to their absolute limits in some truly brutal trials.

It has all come down to this, just three celebrities remain: Tristan, Skye, and Callum!

While our celebs have done everything they can, it now all comes down to YOU to pick our winner for 2024.

Simply head to https://10play.com.au/save and select the celebrity you want as your winner. Make sure you're signed in with your 10 Play account to access both voting pages.

If you need any help or encounter any trouble signing up or signing in to 10 Play and need a hand, you can contact the helpdesk for support here.

Meet the Final 3 for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024:

Skye Wheatley

From the moment she arrived in the jungle and described herself to the other celebs as an 'influenza', our fave influencer has been a bundle of energy, joy, and endless laughs. Skye has screamed her way through her fair share of challenges, and despite having to face many of her fears she never gave up, pushed through, and always brought home the stars for her campmates.

During her time in camp, Skye never shied away from feeling the big feelings, crying, laughing, and singing her way through every mood under the sun. And who could forget how she not only slayed the Viper Room challenge but got out and asked to hold a snake voluntarily? Legend.

Skye's charity: Bully Zero is Australia’s leading bullying prevention charity. It was begun by founder Ali Halkic after his son tragically committed suicide after falling victim to cyberbullying. Bully Zero provides evidence-based education, advocacy, and support for all communities across Australia.

Callum Hole

When it comes to reality stars, it doesn't get much more real than the really hilarious, really charming Callum. He's kept the camp (and us watching at home) entertained throughout the season with his boundless curiosity and openness to learn about absolutely everything. His unlikely friendship with Denise was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to Callum's surprises.

His hunger for learning was only matched by his hunger for... well, food. The big, hungry lad knew what was at stake when it came to trials -- and always gave it 110 percent. Plus he's just been so damn hilarious to watch, especially when he saw a rat in the Tok Tokkie.

Callum's charity: Movember is a charity and movement that raises funds and awareness for men's health - specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

Tristan MacManus

Some challenges are made to test our celebrities, but when it comes to Tristan - he's been the one to put challenges to the test. The unflappable man has sailed through eating challenges, barely breaking a sweat. Throughout his time in camp, Tris has been the consummate gentleman, a shoulder to cry on, always there to listen with an open heart.

He's interviewed the celebs, opened up about his past, career, and family, and put on quite a few toe-tappingly brilliant performances. But it's his heart that has made us all fall even more in love with the man, as he embraced everything the jungle had to offer.

Tristan's charity: Little Legs Foundation is dedicated in the memory of their daughter Alegra, Little Legs raises funds for awareness and helps aid in the fight to find a cure for brain cancer by supporting organizations such as the Charlie Teo Foundation.

Get your votes in now - and remember, your votes will go towards crowning our next King or Queen of the jungle!

Don't miss the Grand Finale of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday, April 21 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play