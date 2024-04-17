Stephen K Amos In Tears As He Says Goodbye To The Jungle

After packing up his things and heading back to civilisation, Stephen was clearly overwhelmed by his experiences in the South African jungle, fighting back tears as he watched highlights of his time in camp.

The internationally renowned funnyman was an absolute joy in the camp, providing endless stories and entertainment for his campmates throughout their stay. Stephen wowed his campmates with his endless tales of the famous faces he's encountered, his origins in the comedy scene, and a hilarious emergency that saw him turn his beloved Porsche into a port-a-loo.

Stephen also shared some more serious truths with the camp, opening up about his experiences of racial violence, revealing how he received a scar on his face from an assault when he was a student.

But it was his tenacity and determination in camp that saw him shine. After a near drowning incident at the camp waterfall, Stephen went back to confront his fears and learn to swim. When you're stuck in camp with a Paralympic Gold Medallist swimmer, what better time than the now?

When it came to trials, Stephen faced off against the Jungle Express, slid off a platform in the terrifying H2H Tip Top, provided some shockingly good laughs in the Get Ready To Crumble pie challenge, scaled a wall blindfolded during Highway To Hell Holes and participated in The Worst Sports Carnival Ever. Whatever Robert Irwin and Julia Morris threw his way, Stephen embraced without a question, and with a huge smile on his face.

Stephen dedicated his time in the jungle to his mum and his twin sister, who died 18 months apart, bringing awareness to those who need palliative care. His chosen charity, Banksia Palliative Care Service, is a not-for-profit that provides essential 24-hour, holistic palliative care and support to children and adults living with progressive terminal illnesses.

Find out more about Banksia Palliative Care Service and all the charities our celebrities are supporting this year here.

