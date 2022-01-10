I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Tottie Goldsmith Leaps Into The Aussie Jungle

The 13th celebrity to join the camp made quite the dramatic entrance, literally leaping into the so-called Aussie jungle.

On Monday night, 12 became 13 as Tottie Goldsmith was the next celebrity to join our jungle family.

During the Tucker Trial Davina Rankin had to climb a huge tower, setting off flares along the way and dodging some surprises. But the biggest surprise was right at the top of the tower, where Tottie had been patiently waiting to be rescued.

One of the founding members of The Chantoozies, the host of Sex/Life and a star of TV greats like Fire, Neighbours, Blue Heelers, Stingers, Jack Irish and Underbelly’s Infiltration.

Tottie has also worked on radio, in film and on the stage. Recently, Tottie has also been working as a marriage celebrant, which could come in very handy just in case things with Maria and Joey really heat up in camp.

In 20202, Tottie received the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the community and to the performing arts.

While Davina was successful in securing 12 stars for the camp during the trial, the addition of Tottie meant there was one extra star that needed to be won. Making her grand debut, it was all up to Tottie to leap off the tower and into her new jungle life.

How will Tottie fare in the camp, and will she be the first to utter those sacred words: I’m a celebrity… get me out of here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
