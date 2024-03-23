Child Star Frankie Muniz, Radio Queen Brittany Hockley And AFL Legend Peter Daicos Join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

We’re dropping Malcolm in the Middle into the jungle….

But just in case he gets lonely, we thought we’d add a few friends into the mix! That’s right, say a big warm welcome to our first three names revealed for the 2024 cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A queen of the radio, an AFL legend and a former child-star walk into the jungle… but we’re not joking around! Brittany, Peter and Frankie will be heading into camp to meet the rest of their jungle family at 7.30pm tonight when the new season premieres.

Frankie Muniz is best known for his starring role as the titular Malcolm in the iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, earning him two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy Award nomination. He went on to star in a handful of movies like Big Fat Liar, Racking Stripes, Deuces Wild and Agent Cody Banks. After an extensive career in front of the camera, Frankie made the switch to become an open-wheel racing driver and was the drummer of indie rock group Kingsfoil from 2012 to 2014. Talk about multitalented.

Roses are red, violets are blue… in eating challenges, will she spew? One of Australia’s most popular podcasters, authors and presenters, Brittany Hockley launched Life Uncut with bestie Laura Byrne. The award-winning podcast then inspired the duo to publish a book, host a national Saturday morning radio show on KIIS FM and the pair now host, The Pick Up, with Mitch Churi.

Joining Frankie and Brittany is none other than the Macedonian Marvel, AFL Legend Peter Daicos. His 549-goal, 15-year career earned him entry into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1999 and, since retiring from the game, has become a highly sought-after speaker and presenter. But can his time in the jungle win him a coveted spot in the jungle’s very own hall of fame?

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris are rolling out the red carpet, and dusting off all the creepy crawlies that made it their home since last season. So, get ready to welcome these three, and our crew of celebs as they make their way into their new jungle home.

