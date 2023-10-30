FA Cup

LatestExtrasFixturesHow To Watch
More
Back

All You Need to Know: 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup

All You Need to Know: 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup

Catch all the action from the world’s oldest football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+.

The Emirates FA Cup is back on Paramount+ this year. Stream matches live on Paramount+ and catch up with all the draws, highlights and preview shows on 10 Play.

We are fast approaching the first round proper of the prestigious competition. We have former English Premier League clubs in Blackpool, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic all in action across the first weekend of action.

FA Cup: First Round Draw

You will also be able to stream Super Saturday live and free on 10 Play as they go live around the grounds provide you with all the goals from those matches.

Emirates FA Cup: How to Watch

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

A reminder, that you can catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

FA Cup Hub on 10 Play

FA Cup Fixtures

How to Watch the FA Cup on Paramount+

FA Cup Fixtures
NEXT STORY

FA Cup Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup 2023/24 LIVE on Paramount+
Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Manchester City and Arsenal battle it out in the FA Community Shield on Monday, 7 August (AEST) LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+
Relive all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final

Relive all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final
Preview: Emirates FA Cup Final

Preview: Emirates FA Cup Final

Watch the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, 3 June - Live and exclusive on Paramount+
How to Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final

How to Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final

Find out how to watch the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, 3 June - Live and exclusive on Paramount+