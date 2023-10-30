All You Need to Know: 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup

The Emirates FA Cup is back on Paramount+ this year. Stream matches live on Paramount+ and catch up with all the draws, highlights and preview shows on 10 Play.

We are fast approaching the first round proper of the prestigious competition. We have former English Premier League clubs in Blackpool, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic all in action across the first weekend of action.

FA Cup: First Round Draw

You will also be able to stream Super Saturday live and free on 10 Play as they go live around the grounds provide you with all the goals from those matches.

Emirates FA Cup: How to Watch

You can catch all the Emirates FA Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+. Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

A reminder, that you can catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

FA Cup Hub on 10 Play

FA Cup Fixtures

