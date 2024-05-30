Watch FA Cup Bonus Features Now On 10 Play

10 Play has a mountain of exciting FA Cup content, available to watch right now. So sit back and delve deeper into the history and excitement of the FA Cup, from archival footage to interviews and analysis from key FA Cup moments from some of the biggest stars to ever play.
FA Cup Finals
A collection of features on FA Cup Finals from 1977 to 2023, reliving the very best highlights of FA Cup History. Go back and see the epic 1979 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, the 2014 FA Cup Final clash between Arsenal and Hull City, and many more.
FA Cup Classics
Hear direct from key players such as Alan Pardew, Jamie Hewitt and Ryan Giggs as they look back at classic FA Cup matches and talk about what it was like being in that moment. Looking at classic matches such as the 1990 Semi-Final between Crystal Palace, the 1999 Semi-Final replay between Arsenal and Manchester United, any more.
FA Cup Reload
FA Cup winner's such as Keith Houchan, Jim Montgomery and Youri Tielemans sit down and talk about pivotal moments in their finals and what it took to win the match. The series so far looks at select clashes between 1970 and 2021.
FA Cup Archives
Watch historic news stories covering FA Cup Finals, going back as far as 1930. Incredible footage from deep in the archives.
FA Cup 90 In 90
Star players such as Mark Ricketts, Giuliano Grazioli and Jon Stead give a quick-paced analysis on what their experiences were in crucial FA Cup matches.
FA Cup Behind The Dreams Documentary
A collection of stories from the FA Cup. From the extra preliminary round to the finals, profiling some of the characters taking part in the world's oldest club competition.
FA Youth Cup
