FA Cup Final Preview

Find out what is coming up as we fast approach the FA Cup Final

Tune into Paramount+ to catch the Emirates FA Cup Final with another Manchester Derby taking centre stage at Wembley.

For the second successive season, both Manchester clubs will face off in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

Manchester City arrive into this clash on the back of reclaiming the English Premier League title (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's Man City hold the advantage after coming out on top in 2023 and will enter the showdown after edging out Chelsea 1-0 in their semi final fixture.

Manchester United were pushed until the very end in their clash with Coventry City. The Reds blew a three goal advantage and survived a nervy penalty shootout to book their place in one of the most coveted events in the English Football calendar.

Relive all the action from the FA Cup Semi Finals

A reminder that the Emirates FA Cup Final is part of the triple header streaming live and exclusive on Paramount+ this Saturday with the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final and Scottish Cup completing an unforgettable night of football!

Emirates FA Cup: Important Links

 Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final from 2300 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+ this Saturday

Where to watch:

Subscription to Paramount+ starts from $9.99/month. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

