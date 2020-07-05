Bachelor In Paradise 2020: Meet The Singles Ready For Another Chance At Love

The bar is set, the pool toys inflated and now 13 of our Bachie faves are ready to walk through those swinging gates - and some will be more familiar with the beaches of Paradise than others!

Meet your cast for Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise Australia.

One of the Bachie world's most iconic and unforgettable names: Keira Maguire will be heading into Paradise once again, but not as soon as we might think. A late arrival, Keira is no stranger to Paradise, having found love with Jarrod Woodgate back in Season 1.

Originally winning the nation over during Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor, Keira's back once again to snag some roses and find her happily ever after once again.

Someone else who'll be making their return to Paradise since Season 1 is Jake Ellis. First breaking hearts when he appeared on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette, Jake was caught up in a tense love triangle in Paradise.

But Jake ultimately found a match with Megan Marx, and though the pair decided to skip the final commitment ceremony to instead test their relationship in the real world, the couple ended up together for a few years after meeting in Fiji.

Now single once again, Jake's back and he knows Paradise can work so he'll be crossing his fingers that he can find another spark.

Joining Jake is another throwback, Janey Birks who also appeared on Richie's season looking for her Prince Charming. This time around our Cinderella will be trading her glass slippers for some flip flops.

Fresh from their time in the Bachelorette mansion are Glenn Smith and Niranga Amarasinghe. The dashing duo will have a LOT of friends from their season, with Timm, Ciarran and Jamie already confirmed to be heading into Paradise.

Rounding out the gang are a handful of other announced singles like Abbie, Cass, Mary and Helena from Matt Agnew's season and Brittany and Brittney from Honey Badger's season.

While we can't wait to see who'll find love this time around, there's likely going to be a little dose of drama too, and we'll be making an extra-large serving of popcorn just in case.

The 15th can't come soon enough!

Bachelor In Paradise premieres Wednesday, 15 July At 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play