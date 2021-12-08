10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

From engagements to baby news, and a record-breaking, historic season, here are the moments from Bachelor Nation Australia that made us believe love is real this year.

Brooke made history as the first Indigenous and bisexual Bachelorette.

Returning to the Mansion for her third shot at love, Brooke Blurton broke down boundaries as the proud Noongar-Yamatji woman was the first Indigenous Bachelorette, and also the first time worldwide a bisexual woman was the lead of the series.

And her season broke the record for most couples created in a Bachie series including Brooke and Darvid…

Not only was Brooke’s season historic, but it also has been the most successful season of the franchise to spawn not one, not two but THREE happy couples.

The nation watched on as Brooke finally poured her heart out for her Persian Prince Darvid, and the pair have been absolutely swoon-worthy since.

...Holly and Millie…

For early frontrunner Holly, though it wasn’t meant to be with Brooke, she and intruder Millie forged a close bond in the Mansion that, after filming wrapped, blossomed into the cutest couple.

...and Konrad and Abbie!

Fellow Bachie alum Abbie was around in the finale to help Brooke suss out her final two, meanwhile, in the real world, she and fan fave Konrad were melting hearts (and making headlines).

Alisha and Greg Glenn got engaged!

Continuing to be all things couple goals, Alisha and Glenn announced their engagement in October. Having met during the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, the duo recently revealed they’ve booked a wedding date!

Mary and Conor welcomed beautiful baby Summer.

Our other favourite couple from Season 3 of Paradise, Mary and Connor welcomed an addition to their family with the birth of baby Summer in March.

And Sam and Snez announced they're expecting another bub!

Speaking of growing families, Sam and Snez also announced that they are expecting another little girl very soon!

Georgia and Lee finally tied the knot.

After a few COVID obstacles saw the pair make changes to their original ceremony plans, Georgia and Lee tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Tasmania in March this year. And, as we’ve come to expect from the pair, the wedding had a pun-derful hashtag to boot: #ALoveLeeWedding.

Holly and Jimmy moved in together.

Just a few weeks after the finale of his season of The Bachelor aired, Holly and Jimmy made good on their word to start their new life together, and Holly moved into Jimmy’s pad!

And the Honey Badger rescued a sheep..!?

Controversial former Bachelor Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins went viral worldwide in September when he rescued a sheep caught in a fence. Look, it’s not a relationship update but it is an incredible video.

With so much love in 2021, we can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store!

