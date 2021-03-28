Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

The couple's new bundle of joy clearly couldn't wait a moment more to meet her awesome parents, as she arrived into the world 6 weeks earlier than her due date, which was originally Mother's Day.

Both Conor and Mary shared the news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday afternoon, with the doting dad revealing that he actually missed the birth of his daughter due to being in Sydney for work.

"Welcome to the world Summer Elizabeth Canning", Conor gushed on the social media platform. "Just like your Mum you know how to make an entrance. You surprised us 6 weeks early while your daddy was away working in Sydney! The world is already a better place now that you are in it. We love you <3"

Despite meeting baby Summer via video call, Conor managed to fly back to Tassie soon after to be with his girl tribe and soak up all the baby love!

The couple have been together since first meeting on season three of Bachelor In Paradise. While Mary had been a former contestant on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, real estate agent Conor had no ties to the franchise and joined as a complete newbie in a Bachelor In Paradise first.

In a sweet twist of fate, Mary's Paradise buddy Niranga Amarasinghe gave his rose to her instead of Abbie Chatfield in the second episode, which meant that she was able to stay in Fiji and ultimately meet Conor. Thank goodness for Niranga!

