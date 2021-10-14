Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

The ecstatic couple both shared sweet posts of their wonderful news on Instagram from their hometown of Perth, Western Australia. Glenn proposed to his love at sunset at South Perth Foreshore on Wednesday, gushing that the moment he met Alisha in Paradise, he knew she was the one for him, and couldn't wait to marry his "dream girl and best friend".

RELATED ARTICLE: 'Like Falling In Love All Over Again': Glenn And Alisha Have Found Their Paradise.

After her relationship with Jules Bourne went south in season two, Alisha escaped the 'umbrella of ambiguity' and gave Paradise another chance, in hopes of finding her penguin. After leaving Fiji head over heels in love, she soon packed up her life in NSW and moved over to Perth, where Glenn was already based, to start their lives together.

RELATED ARTICLE: Bachelor In Paradise: Alisha Is This Season's Ultimate Wingwoman

High off the news of her wonderful engagement, Alisha will also be returning to co-host The Reality Bite: Cocktails & Roses with our very own Osher Günsberg when The Bachelorette returns to screens 7.30 Wednesday, 20 October. The two will take you through all the action from inside the Mansion and dissect all the drama, dates and more.

Catch a special episode of Alisha and Osher chatting to our Bachelorette Brooke Blurton ahead of her quest to finding love right here.

Subscribe to the podcast for every episode, and to catch up on the TV episodes go to 10play.

We wish the happy couple all the best for their future together!

Relive Glenn and Alisha's Bachelor In Paradise love story, only on 10 play on demand