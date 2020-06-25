Bachelor In Paradise Has A Return Date And Honestly, Thank God For That

Virtual Weekly Escapes to Fiji

Guys, we totally get it. COVID-19 sucks. Iso sucks. Cancelling holidays and not being able to travel anywhere just yet REALLY, REALLY SUCKS.

However, take comfort in the fact that a couple nights a week, you’ll be able to make your own Mango Daiquiri (for a quarter of the price you’d pay at a cocktail bar- winning!), and virtually touchdown in the idyllic island, with its beautiful palm trees, soft sand and glistening clear blue water.

It may not be as good as the real thing, but if it’s any consolation, you’ll get to experience three couples finding sweet love, and if that doesn’t warm your heart, nothing will.

Old Faves Looking For Love

Ciarran with two R's. Timm with two M’s. Brittany with an A and Brittney with an E. Abbie. Jamie. Just to name a few.

Will Abbie get her heart broken, again? Will Brittany meet her Price Charming? Has Jamie managed to smuggle a cute puppy dog in his luggage? Did Ciarran bring any clothes at all, or will he just casually walk around like a 14th century Renaissance sculpture the entire time?

Osher

Guess who’s back, back again?

One of Channel 10’s finest, with the finest Bula shirts and the finest grin, Osher Günsberg, is on board for the third season!

It feels like FOREVER since Osh has graced our screens and the withdrawals are REAL. We can’t wait to hear him whisper softly at the Rose Ceremonies. He really does have the voice of an angel.

Explosive Drama

Strap yourselves in folks, cause if this promo is anything to go by, we're expecting one TUR-BU-LENT season. The guys and gals will be spilling the Long Island Iced TEA, meaning shocking truths and heartbreaks WILL be exposed, and a storm-off or two is definitely on the horizon. If drama is your thing, you won't want to miss this!

Brittney With An E’s Conga Lines, And Mary’s Commentary

YASSS. The queens are here!

No one brings the party vibes quite like Britt. You know you’re killing it and spreading so much joy when you can successfully form a conga line with NO music and still have the time of your life!

And who can forget Mary’s hilarious one-liners from her season of The Bachelor? Honestly, she should just narrate each episode from start to finish. Like David Attenborough.

The Return Of TL;DR

Yes, you read right. After each episode, join our resident recap-er, Mat Whitehead, for a bach-up, LOLs and overall good times with his nightly Bachelor In Paradise TL;DR (too long, didn’t read) vids.

Bachelor In Paradise Season Three Begins 7.30 Wednesday, July 15 on 10 and 10 play