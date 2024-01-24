Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal Is Back. Only On 10 Play

The Tribe May Have Spoken, But Now It’s King George’s Turn

For the best strat chat outside of Samoa, you’re going to need Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal. 

With Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels commencing this Monday, 29 January, we have brought back everyone’s favourite companion series, Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal, for their fifth season of unpicking and unpacking.

Join Australian Survivor fan favourites, runner’s up George Mladenov and Chrissy Zaremba, alongside podcaster and Survivor expert Shannon Guss, in an alliance dedicated solely to post-episode strat chat.  

Each week, this trio of experts will hold their own council discussions, breaking down blindsides, speculating about strategy and making predictions about future gameplay.  

The first episode of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal drops Wednesday, 31 January after episode three of Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, with a new episode dropping weekly.

Watch Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal on 10 Play or listen to the podcast and delve into all the dramatic moves and moments that make Australian Survivor the ultimate game.

