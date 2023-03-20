Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Australian Survivor Talking Tribal - S4 Ep.8
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Mon 20 Mar 2023

Why is no one taking a shot at George? And many other questions surrounding week 8 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

Episodes
Extras
PodcastArticles

Episodes

image-placeholder
47 mins

S4 Ep. 9

In the final episode of the year, can Khan, Brooke and Shannon agree with each other while discussing the finale of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains?

image-placeholder
49 mins

S4 Ep. 8

Why is no one taking a shot at George? And many other questions surrounding week 8 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
41 mins

S4 Ep. 7

Spa nights, blindsides and isolation, the team discuss week 7 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
43 mins

S4 Ep. 6

The team discuss the blindside of the season and everything else that went down in week 6 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
43 mins

S4 Ep. 5

Divisions in the Spice Girls alliance have Khanh, Brooke and Shannon going head-to-head over week 5 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains.

image-placeholder
47 mins

S4 Ep. 4

Hostage situations and mutiny - the team agree and disagree on week 4 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
47 mins

S4 Ep. 3

The wildest Tribal Council, Tribe Swap and plenty of blindsides - the team get stuck into week 3 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
39 mins

S4 Ep. 2

Broken curses, thrown challenges and cookie idols - the team get stuck into week 2 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
41 mins

S4 Ep. 1

Khanh Ong, Brooke Jowett and Shannon Guss break down week 1 of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

image-placeholder
31 mins

S4 Ep. 0

Khanh Ong, Brooke Jowett and Shannon Guss unpick and unpack Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains in another season of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Season 4